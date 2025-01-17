Mystery Surrounds the Death of Female Elephant in Chaibasa Forest
A female elephant was found dead at a farm in the Chaibasa Forest range. The elephant had strayed from its herd to a nearby village where it died. A postmortem was conducted, and samples were sent to a Ranchi lab for further investigation. The cause of death is undetermined.
A female elephant was discovered lifeless at a farm within the Chaibasa Forest range in West Singhbhum district, according to officials. The Divisional Forest Officer, Aditya Kumar, stated the elephant's death came to light Thursday night, but the team could not reach Pattajaint village before nightfall.
The elephant had apparently wandered away from its herd, ending up in the village near Jotiya forest where it died, Kumar informed. A postmortem examination was carried out, and samples were dispatched to Ranchi for lab analysis to determine the cause of death.
No injuries were found on the elephant's body, and the possibility of electrocution has been dismissed since there are no power lines nearby, added the DFO.
