Mission SCOT: A Triumph for Indian Space Innovation

Prime Minister Modi congratulated space startup Digantara on Mission SCOT's success, highlighting its role in advancing Indian space situational awareness. The mission established contact with its ground station, deployed solar panel arrays, and initiated satellite commissioning for precise object tracking in LEO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 23:26 IST
  • India

The Indian space industry marked a significant milestone with the recent success of Digantara's Mission SCOT, a venture that has drawn congratulations from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The mission is a stride forward in enhancing space situational awareness.

Digantara announced the mission's success on Thursday, revealing that it has established contact with its ground station. The solar panel arrays have been deployed, and the power levels are performing optimally, signaling that the foundation for future operations has been effectively laid.

With initial successes under their belt, the team now shifts its focus to commissioning the satellite for its primary mission of precise object tracking and imaging in low Earth orbit (LEO). In the coming weeks, meticulous adjustments will prepare SCOT for operational readiness, marking a promising year for the startup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

