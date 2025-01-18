Scientific Balloon Frenzy: TIFR Payload Causes Commotion in Karnataka Village
A scientific payload balloon launched by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) in Hyderabad caused panic after it landed in a Karnataka village with a loud noise. Villagers mistook it for satellite debris. Homnabad police confirmed TIFR's involvement, and scientists are set to retrieve the payload.
A balloon carrying a scientific payload initiated by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) startled a Karnataka village on Saturday. The sudden descent of the equipment generated widespread panic among residents.
The equipment, launched from Hyderabad, made an unexpected landing in Jalasingi village, Humnabad Taluk, accompanied by a resounding noise. Initially puzzled villagers suspected it to be satellite debris. Upon investigation, Homnabad police traced the launch back to TIFR.
According to TIFR officials, the balloon was launched to study magnetic and electric fields. Scientists from the institute are planning to visit Jalasingi to recover the payload, as confirmed by their communication with PTI.
