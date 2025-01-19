Reviving Giants: The Conservation Battle for Bison in Jharkhand
The Jharkhand forest department is studying ways to revive the dwindling Bison population at Palamu Tiger Reserve. Factors like poaching and cattle interference are responsible for their decline. Efforts include habitat improvement, vaccination drives, and anti-poaching measures to increase bison and tiger populations.
The Jharkhand forest department has embarked on a crucial study aimed at reviving the dwindling population of Bison, also known as Gaur, within the Palamu Tiger Reserve, an official disclosed.
Historically abundant across Jharkhand, bison now only survive in small numbers within PTR, primarily due to poaching, diseases, and competition with local cattle.
Efforts to protect these herbivores include habitat enhancement, vaccination drives, and anti-poaching strategies, with authorities optimistic about boosting both bison and tiger populations in the reserve.
