Reviving Giants: The Conservation Battle for Bison in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand forest department has embarked on a crucial study aimed at reviving the dwindling population of Bison, also known as Gaur, within the Palamu Tiger Reserve, an official disclosed.

Historically abundant across Jharkhand, bison now only survive in small numbers within PTR, primarily due to poaching, diseases, and competition with local cattle.

Efforts to protect these herbivores include habitat enhancement, vaccination drives, and anti-poaching strategies, with authorities optimistic about boosting both bison and tiger populations in the reserve.

