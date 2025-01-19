Leopard Attacks Stir Alarm in Gujarat's Gir Somnath
In Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, a leopard attack has resulted in the death of a 44-year-old man and left another injured. The incident follows similar attacks on locals, spurring concerns over human-animal interactions. Authorities are setting traps to capture the animal.
A leopard attack in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district has left a 44-year-old man dead and another seriously injured. Officials reported that the incident occurred late Saturday night when the victims were sleeping outside their homes near a farm in Kodiya village.
According to Assistant Conservator of Forest Karan Bhatia, the leopard first attacked Waghabhai Vaghela, dragging him before killing him and fleeing. The big cat then returned to attack another individual, who is now hospitalized.
Concern is growing in the region following similar fatal leopard attacks, including the recent deaths of an elderly woman and a young girl. Authorities have placed six cages to capture the roaming leopard.
(With inputs from agencies.)
