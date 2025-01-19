Dispelling Fears: Waste Disposal Awareness Drive in Madhya Pradesh

A concerted effort is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district to alleviate public apprehensions concerning the disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste. Official sources confirm that this initiative involves 150 master trainers equipped with literature, aiming to educate residents about the safety of the process.

Despite the government's assurances, protests have escalated in Pithampur, fueled by fears of potential harm. Social worker Sandeep Raghuvanshi is spearheading a movement characterized by a forthcoming torchlight march and the distribution of postcards urging intervention by high-level authorities.

Historically, the Union Carbide plant was the site of a devastating gas leak in 1984, resulting in thousands of fatalities and injuries. The waste, recently transferred to Pithampur, is at the heart of current tensions, leading to a mix of educational efforts and public unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)