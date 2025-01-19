Left Menu

Dispelling Fears: Waste Disposal Awareness Drive in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, 150 master trainers are conducting an awareness campaign to clear misconceptions about the disposal of Union Carbide waste, emphasizing safety and lack of toxicity. Protests persist in Pithampur, with activists planning a torchlight march and a postcard campaign to address concerns with officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhar | Updated: 19-01-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 15:19 IST
A concerted effort is underway in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district to alleviate public apprehensions concerning the disposal of 337 tonnes of Union Carbide waste. Official sources confirm that this initiative involves 150 master trainers equipped with literature, aiming to educate residents about the safety of the process.

Despite the government's assurances, protests have escalated in Pithampur, fueled by fears of potential harm. Social worker Sandeep Raghuvanshi is spearheading a movement characterized by a forthcoming torchlight march and the distribution of postcards urging intervention by high-level authorities.

Historically, the Union Carbide plant was the site of a devastating gas leak in 1984, resulting in thousands of fatalities and injuries. The waste, recently transferred to Pithampur, is at the heart of current tensions, leading to a mix of educational efforts and public unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

