Quake Shakes Southern Taiwan, Injures 15
A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck southern Taiwan, leaving 15 people with minor injuries. The quake's epicenter was north of Yujing, with no immediate fatalities reported. Rescuers are assessing damage, including a collapsed house and a damaged bridge. Taiwan regularly experiences seismic activity as part of the Pacific Ring of Fire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 21-01-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 01:03 IST
- Country:
- Taiwan
A powerful 6.0 magnitude earthquake hit southern Taiwan in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, resulting in 15 minor injuries.
The quake, recorded at 12:17 am local time, was centered 12 kilometers north of Yujing, with a depth of 10 kilometers. Taiwan's Central Weather Administration noted a magnitude of 6.4.
While no fatalities have been reported, rescuers are still assessing the situation. Among the injured were individuals rescued from a collapsed house in Nanxi District, Tainan city. Damage to the Zhuwei bridge on a provincial highway has also been reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement