Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Landslide in Central Java

In a tragic incident, a landslide in Pekalongan, Central Java, claimed the lives of 16 individuals, leaving 10 others injured, as confirmed by regional disaster mitigation officials and police on Tuesday.

According to Bergas Caturasi, an official with the regional disaster mitigation agency, the landslide was set off by intense rainfall in the region, with ongoing adverse weather further complicating rescue operations.

"The search continues," Bergas emphasized, "as we contend with limited time and challenging weather conditions." authorities persist in their efforts to find those still missing.

