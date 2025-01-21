Left Menu

Tragic Gas Leak at Sikandarabad Factory Claims Lives

A gas leak at a battery recycling plant in Sikandarabad, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of two workers and injured one other. The incident occurred at BATX Energies during its commissioning stage. Authorities have launched a probe, and district and state officials have promised assistance to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr(Up) | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:38 IST
Tragic Gas Leak at Sikandarabad Factory Claims Lives
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal gas leak at a factory in Sikandarabad, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of two workers, leaving one more injured, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred at BATX Energies in the industrial sector as the plant was in its commissioning phase. Emergency services rushed three workers to the hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries, while the third, Girish, is currently undergoing treatment.

A detailed investigation has been initiated by District Magistrate Shruti, who assured that support would be provided to the bereaved families. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed expedited relief efforts. Initial reports indicated the factory, a battery recycling facility, had not yet fully commenced operations. The plant management is under scrutiny to ensure compliance with safety norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025