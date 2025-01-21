Tragic Gas Leak at Sikandarabad Factory Claims Lives

A fatal gas leak at a factory in Sikandarabad, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of two workers, leaving one more injured, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred at BATX Energies in the industrial sector as the plant was in its commissioning phase. Emergency services rushed three workers to the hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries, while the third, Girish, is currently undergoing treatment.

A detailed investigation has been initiated by District Magistrate Shruti, who assured that support would be provided to the bereaved families. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed expedited relief efforts. Initial reports indicated the factory, a battery recycling facility, had not yet fully commenced operations. The plant management is under scrutiny to ensure compliance with safety norms.

