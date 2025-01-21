Tragic Gas Leak at Sikandarabad Factory Claims Lives
A gas leak at a battery recycling plant in Sikandarabad, Uttar Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of two workers and injured one other. The incident occurred at BATX Energies during its commissioning stage. Authorities have launched a probe, and district and state officials have promised assistance to victims' families.
- Country:
- India
A fatal gas leak at a factory in Sikandarabad, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of two workers, leaving one more injured, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The tragic incident occurred at BATX Energies in the industrial sector as the plant was in its commissioning phase. Emergency services rushed three workers to the hospital, where two succumbed to their injuries, while the third, Girish, is currently undergoing treatment.
A detailed investigation has been initiated by District Magistrate Shruti, who assured that support would be provided to the bereaved families. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and directed expedited relief efforts. Initial reports indicated the factory, a battery recycling facility, had not yet fully commenced operations. The plant management is under scrutiny to ensure compliance with safety norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating the Legacy: Uttar Pradesh Honors Guru Gobind Singh's Prakash Parv
Chandigarh University Ushers New AI-Enabled Campus Revolution in Uttar Pradesh
Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath Discuss Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Uttar Pradesh
Vandalism Strikes: Ambedkar Statue Desecrated in Uttar Pradesh
Pioneering Women: Empowering Democracy in Uttar Pradesh