Advancing Progress: Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Development
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister directs officers to fast-track development projects including modernizing health, education, and tourism in Kangra district. Emphasizing self-reliance, he stresses quality service delivery and efficient fund utilization to ensure welfare schemes benefit citizens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:42 IST
In a decisive move to accelerate development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated an expedited approach to implementing state projects.
During a meeting in Dharamshala, he reviewed numerous district initiatives, reaffirming the goal of self-reliance and efficient service delivery for Himachal Pradesh.
The government prioritizes revamping health and education sectors with significant investments, while boosting tourism and agricultural income for Kangra district's prosperity.
