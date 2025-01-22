Advancing Progress: Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Development

In a decisive move to accelerate development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated an expedited approach to implementing state projects.

During a meeting in Dharamshala, he reviewed numerous district initiatives, reaffirming the goal of self-reliance and efficient service delivery for Himachal Pradesh.

The government prioritizes revamping health and education sectors with significant investments, while boosting tourism and agricultural income for Kangra district's prosperity.

