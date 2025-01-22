Left Menu

Advancing Progress: Himachal Pradesh Pushes for Development

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister directs officers to fast-track development projects including modernizing health, education, and tourism in Kangra district. Emphasizing self-reliance, he stresses quality service delivery and efficient fund utilization to ensure welfare schemes benefit citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move to accelerate development, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mandated an expedited approach to implementing state projects.

During a meeting in Dharamshala, he reviewed numerous district initiatives, reaffirming the goal of self-reliance and efficient service delivery for Himachal Pradesh.

The government prioritizes revamping health and education sectors with significant investments, while boosting tourism and agricultural income for Kangra district's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

