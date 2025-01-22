Structural Woes in Kolkata: Tilted Tangra Highrise Sparks Safety Concerns
A newly constructed five-storey apartment in Kolkata's Tangra tilted dangerously, leading the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to halt further work. Residents from neighboring buildings were evacuated. Measures are underway to prevent mishaps similar to past local highrise collapses. Structural tests will determine the ongoing safety strategy.
An alarming incident unfolded in Kolkata as a five-storey apartment building on Christopher Road in Tangra developed a dangerous tilt on its left side. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation swiftly halted further construction work, citing safety concerns.
Prompt action was taken by local authorities to evacuate residents from an adjacent high-rise. KMC officials confirmed that while the exterior was complete, interior works were pending. Safety tests are scheduled to evaluate the building's structural integrity.
This incident follows the recent collapse of a Jadavpur building during foundation work. The combined events have prompted intensified safety measures to avert further disasters, as reassured by KMC's continued vigilance in preserving life and property.
