Waves of Exhaustion: Asia's Disaster-Driven Burnout

The disaster-prone region of Asia, particularly the Philippines, faces severe impacts from frequent typhoons, causing compassion fatigue among emergency responders. Volunteer doctors and rescue teams experience stress and burnout as they help communities affected by natural disasters, highlighting the need for better mental health support and governmental preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:42 IST
Asia remains the world's most disaster-prone region, with recurring typhoons wreaking havoc not only on infrastructure but also on the mental well-being of emergency responders. The Philippines' plight is accentuated by a stream of fourteen typhoons this past year that left rescue workers frazzled and overwhelmed.

Volunteers, including local doctors, are tackling the mounting challenge of compassion fatigue. Pura Jacobe Gaddi mobilised a team to assist typhoon victims, but even her resilience is tested by burnout. Meanwhile, government resources frequently remain untapped, leaving volunteers to bear heavy burdens.

Despite governmental mechanisms in place for disaster relief, grassroots sentiments suggest a lack of adequate support. This gap places pressure on the Bicol region's residents and volunteers, emphasising urgent needs for psychological aid and efficient disaster response protocols.

