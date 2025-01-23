Fire Sweeps Through Pune Labour Camp

A destructive fire at a labour camp in Pune's Sangvi area on Thursday consumed cash and gold ornaments, an official reported. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The fire ignited within shanties at 11 am, according to the Pimpri Chinchwad fire department.

The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, destroyed five shanties, annihilating Rs 5 lakh designated for worker wages and several gold ornaments. Authorities are continuing investigations into the precise cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)