Fire Sweeps Through Pune Labour Camp

A fire broke out in a labour camp in Pune, destroying cash and gold ornaments, but avoiding injuries. The blaze, suspected to have started due to a short circuit, consumed five shanties in the Sangvi area, including Rs 5 lakh intended for workers’ wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A destructive fire at a labour camp in Pune's Sangvi area on Thursday consumed cash and gold ornaments, an official reported. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The fire ignited within shanties at 11 am, according to the Pimpri Chinchwad fire department.

The blaze, suspected to be triggered by a short circuit, destroyed five shanties, annihilating Rs 5 lakh designated for worker wages and several gold ornaments. Authorities are continuing investigations into the precise cause of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

