Tackling Plastic Waste: UNDP and Coca-Cola Foundation Join Forces in Asia
The Coca-Cola Foundation has partnered with the United Nations Development Programme to tackle plastic waste management in Asia, providing a USD 15 million grant. The initiative spans nine countries, aiming to improve recycling, reduce plastic pollution, and inspire policy change to reduce single-use plastics.
The Coca-Cola Foundation has announced a partnership with the United Nations Development Programme to tackle the pressing issue of plastic waste management in Asia. This initiative is backed by a significant USD 15 million grant.
Efforts are being scaled up in nine Asian countries, including India. The project aims to enhance plastic waste management practices, promote recycling, and inspire regional cooperation and policy change.
The programme, launched in India, intends to inspire community-level action and improve waste management systems. Ultimately, it seeks to minimize packaging waste and support better collection and processing methods, crucially enhancing local livelihoods and environmental conditions.
