Left Menu

Ireland's 'Storm Eowyn': Brace for Impact

Ireland and Northern Ireland prepare for Storm Eowyn, expected to hit Friday with winds up to 130 km/h. A rare red wind warning, the highest alert, covers Ireland, Northern Ireland, and parts of Scotland. Authorities urge residents to shelter, anticipating disruptions in power and essential services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:01 IST
Ireland's 'Storm Eowyn': Brace for Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Ireland and Northern Ireland braced for Storm Eowyn, set to be one of the most perilous weather events to hit the region. The powerful storm is anticipated to arrive early Friday, prompting a red wind warning — the highest alert level — from weather agencies in both the Irish and UK territories.

Officials highlight that public safety is paramount, urging people to shelter in place as they brace for inland winds expected to reach up to 130 kilometers per hour. Keith Leonard, chair of Ireland's National Emergency Coordination Group, announced that the storm could lead to significant tree falls and power outages affecting broadband and water services.

This is the first time since Storm Ophelia in 2017, that devastated the area and resulted in three fatalities, that the whole of Ireland has been placed under a red warning. All educational institutions and public transport systems in Ireland will cease operations as the storm's impact spans from 0200 to 1000 GMT. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will face the red warning from 0700 to 1400, and Scotland from 1000 to 1700, according to the UK Met Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025