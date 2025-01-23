Ireland's 'Storm Eowyn': Brace for Impact

Ireland and Northern Ireland braced for Storm Eowyn, set to be one of the most perilous weather events to hit the region. The powerful storm is anticipated to arrive early Friday, prompting a red wind warning — the highest alert level — from weather agencies in both the Irish and UK territories.

Officials highlight that public safety is paramount, urging people to shelter in place as they brace for inland winds expected to reach up to 130 kilometers per hour. Keith Leonard, chair of Ireland's National Emergency Coordination Group, announced that the storm could lead to significant tree falls and power outages affecting broadband and water services.

This is the first time since Storm Ophelia in 2017, that devastated the area and resulted in three fatalities, that the whole of Ireland has been placed under a red warning. All educational institutions and public transport systems in Ireland will cease operations as the storm's impact spans from 0200 to 1000 GMT. Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will face the red warning from 0700 to 1400, and Scotland from 1000 to 1700, according to the UK Met Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)