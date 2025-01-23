Left Menu

Thane's Ambitious Wastewater Reuse Plan Unveiled

The Thane Municipal Corporation introduced an initiative to increase the reuse of processed wastewater from 5% to 16% by 2035. The plan aims to boost treatment capacity and prioritize recycled water use for purposes like gardening, industry, and groundwater replenishment.

Updated: 23-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation has unveiled an ambitious plan to tackle urbanisation challenges by significantly increasing the reuse of processed wastewater within the city, as revealed by an official on Thursday.

Currently, Thane processes 241 million litres of wastewater daily, but only 5% is reused. TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced that the new plan aims to elevate this reuse rate to 16% by the year 2035. By that time, the city's capacity for treating wastewater is expected to rise to 490 million litres per day, with a concerted effort to reuse it for various applications such as gardening, toilets, industries, construction, and road washing.

Chief Environmental Officer Manisha Pradhan added that the corporation has a long-term goal of expanding its wastewater treatment capacity to 1,195 million litres by 2046. Recycled water is also envisioned to benefit park maintenance, fire services, and groundwater replenishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

