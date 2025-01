Trump's Tour: Disaster Politics in Carolina and California

U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to visit the disaster-stricken regions of North Carolina and Los Angeles on Friday. This trip marks his first since resuming the presidency, potentially stirring partisan tensions over federal recovery efforts.

Trump aims to reassure residents that the government will aid those impacted by hurricanes and wildfires. However, he is also expected to criticize Democratic opponents, with accusations against predecessor Joe Biden for inadequate hurricane recovery, which Biden's administration has refuted.

In California, Trump has assailed state leaders' fire management tactics, threatening to withhold disaster aid while reiterating debunked claims about water management. Amidst ongoing wildfires, the region remains on high alert as Trump continues rolling back climate policies.

