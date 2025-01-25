Left Menu

Tragic Tree Fall Incident Claims Life in Thane

A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver was fatally injured when a tree fell on his vehicle in Thane district, Maharashtra. The victim, Ramdin Ramratn Lodhi, succumbed to his injuries during hospital treatment. A case of accidental death has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:09 IST
Tragic Tree Fall Incident Claims Life in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 60-year-old autorickshaw driver lost his life after a tree came crashing down on his vehicle.

The victim, identified as Ramdin Ramratn Lodhi, suffered grievous injuries when the accident occurred in Dombivili town on Thursday afternoon. Despite receiving treatment at a hospital, Lodhi succumbed to his injuries, leaving a community in shock and mourning.

Authorities have registered a case of accidental death, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025