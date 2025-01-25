Tragic Tree Fall Incident Claims Life in Thane

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 60-year-old autorickshaw driver lost his life after a tree came crashing down on his vehicle.

The victim, identified as Ramdin Ramratn Lodhi, suffered grievous injuries when the accident occurred in Dombivili town on Thursday afternoon. Despite receiving treatment at a hospital, Lodhi succumbed to his injuries, leaving a community in shock and mourning.

Authorities have registered a case of accidental death, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)