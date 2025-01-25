Tragic Tree Fall Incident Claims Life in Thane
A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver was fatally injured when a tree fell on his vehicle in Thane district, Maharashtra. The victim, Ramdin Ramratn Lodhi, succumbed to his injuries during hospital treatment. A case of accidental death has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a 60-year-old autorickshaw driver lost his life after a tree came crashing down on his vehicle.
The victim, identified as Ramdin Ramratn Lodhi, suffered grievous injuries when the accident occurred in Dombivili town on Thursday afternoon. Despite receiving treatment at a hospital, Lodhi succumbed to his injuries, leaving a community in shock and mourning.
Authorities have registered a case of accidental death, and a thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.
