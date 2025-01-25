Left Menu

Bangkok Offers Free Public Transport to Fight Air Pollution

Bangkok is offering free public transport for a week to combat rising air pollution levels, which have led to school closures and remote work. The initiative aims to reduce car usage, one significant pollution contributor. Air quality in Bangkok recently ranked 14th globally for pollution.

Updated: 25-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:36 IST
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In an urgent effort to tackle alarming air pollution levels, Bangkok authorities have implemented a week-long free public transport initiative starting Saturday.

This strategy allows passengers to use buses, elevated railways, and underground trains without fees, aiming to decrease private vehicle usage, a major pollution source. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared her government's dedication to both immediate and long-term solutions on social media.

Previously a concern primarily in northern regions, air pollution now plagues Bangkok, with the city ranked as the 14th most polluted globally. Emissions from cars, factories, and construction dust are significant contributors to this environmental challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

