Buruhan Bengaluru: A city in India's technology hub is grappling with looming water stress this summer, warns Ram Prasath Manohar, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman.

A comprehensive scientific study by BWSSB, in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science, reveals that 80 wards, including 110 villages, are highly dependent on diminishing groundwater resources, heightening the city's water crisis fears.

The study underscores the urgency of switching to Cauvery water connections, particularly with the Phase 5 Project boosting supply. The initiative, guided by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, aims to ensure sustainable water management amid alarming projections of declining groundwater levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)