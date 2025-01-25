India's Space and Genome Advancements Highlighted by President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu commended the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for its recent advancements in space exploration, lauding the organization during her speech on the eve of the 76th Republic Day.

In her address, President Murmu emphasized that India has become the fourth nation capable of conducting a space docking experiment, marking a significant milestone for the country's growing space capabilities. This achievement by ISRO has, once again, brought pride to the nation.

Moreover, President Murmu also praised the Genome India Project, describing it as a defining moment in Indian science. The project has successfully sequenced the genomes of 10,000 Indians, promising to open new pathways in biotechnology research and enhancing the public healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)