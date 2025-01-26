Celebrating Republic Day: A Display of Patriotism and Progress in Puducherry

The 76th Republic Day was commemorated in Puducherry with fervor, as Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan unfurled the national tricolour and reviewed a guard of honour presented by the Puducherry police.

Kailashnathan awarded the Union Home Minister's police award to Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya, along with the President's police medals to several officers for meritorious service. The best police station award was given to Kottuchery Police station in Karaikal, further recognizing outstanding contributions.

Emphasizing infrastructure development, Kailashnathan announced the Rs 4,750 crore 'Urban Livability Project,' aimed at improving water supply, sewage systems, and road connectivity. Schools, students, and various tableaux participated in the celebrations, underscoring Puducherry's commitment to progress and community recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)