Left Menu

Mediterranean Rescue: Tragedy and Survival at Sea

Fifteen migrants were rescued by an NGO in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck, but three were found dead. The rescue occurred in the Maltese SAR area, 53 nautical miles off Lampedusa, with three more individuals reported missing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 26-01-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 19:35 IST
Mediterranean Rescue: Tragedy and Survival at Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a daring rescue operation, fifteen migrants were pulled from the treacherous waters of the Mediterranean on Sunday after their boat capsized, as reported by Italian news agency ANSA.

The rescue was conducted by the non-governmental organization Sea Punks, within the Maltese search and rescue (SAR) zone, approximately 53 nautical miles from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Tragically, while some lives were saved, three bodies were discovered, and three other individuals remain unaccounted for, according to testimonies from survivors. The incident starkly highlights the perilous journeys undertaken by those seeking better lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025