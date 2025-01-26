Mediterranean Rescue: Tragedy and Survival at Sea
Fifteen migrants were rescued by an NGO in the Mediterranean after a shipwreck, but three were found dead. The rescue occurred in the Maltese SAR area, 53 nautical miles off Lampedusa, with three more individuals reported missing.
- Country:
- Italy
In a daring rescue operation, fifteen migrants were pulled from the treacherous waters of the Mediterranean on Sunday after their boat capsized, as reported by Italian news agency ANSA.
The rescue was conducted by the non-governmental organization Sea Punks, within the Maltese search and rescue (SAR) zone, approximately 53 nautical miles from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Tragically, while some lives were saved, three bodies were discovered, and three other individuals remain unaccounted for, according to testimonies from survivors. The incident starkly highlights the perilous journeys undertaken by those seeking better lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- migrants
- NGO
- Sea Punks
- Mediterranean
- rescue
- shipwreck
- Lampedusa
- SAR area
- missing persons
- Italian news
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Assam: Unyielding Rescue Efforts Uncover Another Body
Rescue Amidst the Flames: Animal Heroes in Southern California
Rescue and Resilience: Pasadena Humane's Fight Against Wildfire Crisis
Dramatic Rescue at Kannauj Station: 28 Workers Pulled from Rubble
Seven-Day Struggle: Rescue Efforts Continue at Flooded Assam Coal Mine