Mediterranean Rescue: Tragedy and Survival at Sea

In a daring rescue operation, fifteen migrants were pulled from the treacherous waters of the Mediterranean on Sunday after their boat capsized, as reported by Italian news agency ANSA.

The rescue was conducted by the non-governmental organization Sea Punks, within the Maltese search and rescue (SAR) zone, approximately 53 nautical miles from the Italian island of Lampedusa.

Tragically, while some lives were saved, three bodies were discovered, and three other individuals remain unaccounted for, according to testimonies from survivors. The incident starkly highlights the perilous journeys undertaken by those seeking better lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)