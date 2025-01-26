Swift Evacuation Saves Residents from Mumbai Building Fire
A fire erupted in a Mumbai residential building, but thanks to timely evacuation, no injuries were reported. The blaze, categorized as level one, was confined to the electrical duct spanning from the ground to the 15th floor. Emergency services were promptly deployed to manage the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire erupted in a residential building in Kurla East, Mumbai, on Sunday evening. Fortunately, due to a prompt evacuation, there were no reported injuries, an official stated.
The blaze was classified as a level one fire, indicating less intensity, and it was restricted to the electrical duct running from the ground floor to the 15th floor of the Shivaji Nagar SRA building, the official added.
In a timely response, four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, and numerous personnel were mobilized to the site to extinguish the flames. Thankfully, no residents were trapped or harmed in the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- fire
- building
- electrical
- evacuation
- emergency
- Shivaji
- Nagar
- SRA
- incident
Advertisement
ALSO READ
California Wildfires Trigger Public Health Emergency
Strasbourg Tram Collision Sparks City-Wide Emergency Response
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Glimpse into India's Political History
Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency': A Cinematic Dive into India's Tumultuous Era
Odisha Grants Pension and Medical Aid to Emergency Detainees