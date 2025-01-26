Swift Evacuation Saves Residents from Mumbai Building Fire

A fire erupted in a residential building in Kurla East, Mumbai, on Sunday evening. Fortunately, due to a prompt evacuation, there were no reported injuries, an official stated.

The blaze was classified as a level one fire, indicating less intensity, and it was restricted to the electrical duct running from the ground floor to the 15th floor of the Shivaji Nagar SRA building, the official added.

In a timely response, four fire engines, three jumbo tankers, and numerous personnel were mobilized to the site to extinguish the flames. Thankfully, no residents were trapped or harmed in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)