Man-Eater Tiger Found Dead in Kerala

A notorious 'man-eater' tiger, responsible for the death of a woman collecting coffee beans, has been found dead in Wayanad, Kerala. The incident prompted widespread protests, leading to the state's decision to schedule the tiger for culling. Forest officials confirmed its identity through its stripe pattern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:30 IST
A notorious 'man-eater' tiger, identified as responsible for killing a woman in Kerala's Wayanad district, was discovered dead early Monday morning, forest officials confirmed. The animal's demise follows widespread protests over the fatal attack.

The tiger had killed Radha, a 46-year-old woman, as she gathered coffee beans on Saturday. This incident incited fear and anger in the Pancharakolli area. Forest officials were initially monitoring the tiger's movements but failed attempts to tranquilize it led to a search, ending with the discovery of the tiger's lifeless body.

Chief Conservator of Forests, KS Deepa, stated that the cause of death awaits a postmortem. The state government, responding to public outcry, had declared the animal a 'man-eater.' Curfew measures were implemented in specific areas post-attack, as authorities sought to address the escalating situation.

