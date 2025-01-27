Dubai on Steroids: City's Growth Raises Affordability and Traffic Concerns

Dubai, the glittering metropolis known for its skyscrapers, has been thriving over the past five years. Yet, beneath the surface of prosperity, residents express growing concerns about affordability and traffic congestion.

The city has witnessed unparalleled real estate transactions and booming airline earnings with an influx of new residents. However, the rapid development comes with its drawbacks, causing housing prices to soar and traffic to worsen. Reports warn of increased affordability risks and income inequality, with the population target set to reach 5.8 million by 2040.

Emirati citizens and foreign workers face the brunt of these challenges, sparking rare public discourse. Authorities are exploring high-tech solutions, from flying taxis to remote working, to mitigate congestion. Yet, as Dubai continues to attract people and vehicles, the city's infrastructure strains under the pressure, calling for innovative approaches to curb the metropolitan chaos.

