Karnataka Initiates Rs 40 Crore Elephant Barricade Project

The Karnataka government has launched a significant initiative to curb elephant encroachments into human settlements in Ramanagara district. On Tuesday, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre announced an immediate Rs 40 crore allocation for constructing a 26 km railway barricade. This comes as part of the state's broader effort to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts sparked by elephants.

Addressing a high-level meeting, Minister Khandre underscored the priority given to the barricade, noting the approval of a total of 35 km of protective fencing, of which 25 km is already complete. These measures aim to reduce crop damage and prevent the tragic loss of life due to elephant intrusions.

Beyond the barricades, to enhance safety and awareness, a 24-hour alert system will notify villagers upon elephant sightings near human habitats. Complementary initiatives include plans for another elephant corridor to prevent farmland entry and essential support to maintain forest pond water levels and control potential forest fires during the summer months.

(With inputs from agencies.)