Heroic Fire Rescue at Krishna Society

Around 20 residents of a 15-storey building were safely rescued after a fire erupted in the electric duct. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred at Krishna Society in Panchpakhadi at about 1.40 pm. Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze by 5 pm. Investigations into the fire's cause are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:15 IST
In a dramatic rescue operation, around 20 residents of a 15-storey building were safely escorted out after a fire broke out in the premises. The incident, reported to have occurred at Krishna Society in the Panchpakhadi area, was first detected at approximately 1.40 pm.

According to municipal Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi, there were no injuries during the incident. The rapid response team, led by chief fire officer Girish Jhalke along with Tadvi, quickly mobilized a fire vehicle, a rescue vehicle, and a pickup vehicle to the scene.

The fire was eventually put out by 5 pm. Authorities have commenced investigations to determine the cause of the fire, added Tadvi, highlighting the importance of identifying potential safety hazards within residential complexes.

