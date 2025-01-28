Left Menu

BJP Challenges Sikkim Dam Rebuild Amid Ecological, Safety Concerns

The Sikkim BJP opposes the Environment Ministry's approval for reconstructing the Teesta-III dam, destroyed in a recent glacial lake outburst flood. Concerns include disregarding Sikkim's fragile ecosystem and public safety. The BJP calls for withdrawal of approval until thorough studies and fresh public consultations are conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim BJP has voiced strong opposition to the Union Environment Ministry's approval for the reconstruction of the Teesta-III dam in Mangan district, following its destruction in a glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) this October.

According to Passing Sherpa, a spokesperson for the state BJP unit, this decision ignores Sikkim's delicate Himalayan ecosystem and raises safety concerns, especially in light of the October catastrophe that claimed over 40 lives and obliterated infrastructure.

The BJP urges the ministry to withdraw its approval, insisting on comprehensive studies, including a revised Probable Maximum Flood assessment, before proceeding with the project. The party also advocates for a fresh public consultation to address the current risks and concerns of Sikkim's populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

