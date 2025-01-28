Left Menu

Fatal Building Collapse in Delhi: Tragedy Strikes Burari

A building collapse in Delhi's Burari area resulted in five deaths, including two minors. The owner faces charges while rescue operations continue. Victim families demand compensation and justice as local authorities ensure ongoing support and investigation into the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:50 IST
Fatal Building Collapse in Delhi: Tragedy Strikes Burari
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic building collapse in north Delhi's Burari area claimed the lives of five people, including two girls, on Monday. Authorities have since booked the property owner amidst ongoing rescue efforts, with 12 individuals pulled to safety so far. The building, constructed recently, crumbled near Oscar Public School.

The incident prompted swift action from local agencies, with police, fire services, and the National Disaster Response Force working round-the-clock at the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed an FIR against building owner Yogendra Bhati and others under specific sections related to culpable homicide.

As the rescue operation continues, victim families demand accountability and compensation. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha announced financial aid for affected families, urging additional support from the central government. Meanwhile, authorities are ensuring structural safety in the area, with an incident commander overseeing ongoing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025