Fatal Building Collapse in Delhi: Tragedy Strikes Burari

A tragic building collapse in north Delhi's Burari area claimed the lives of five people, including two girls, on Monday. Authorities have since booked the property owner amidst ongoing rescue efforts, with 12 individuals pulled to safety so far. The building, constructed recently, crumbled near Oscar Public School.

The incident prompted swift action from local agencies, with police, fire services, and the National Disaster Response Force working round-the-clock at the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia confirmed an FIR against building owner Yogendra Bhati and others under specific sections related to culpable homicide.

As the rescue operation continues, victim families demand accountability and compensation. AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha announced financial aid for affected families, urging additional support from the central government. Meanwhile, authorities are ensuring structural safety in the area, with an incident commander overseeing ongoing efforts.

