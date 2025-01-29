ISRO Celebrates 100th Mission with Landmark Satellite Launch
ISRO marked its 100th mission milestone with the successful launch of a navigation satellite. The mission, a first under Chairman V Narayanan, enriches India's navigation capabilities leveraging NavIC. The satellite, NVS-02, offers advanced navigation solutions for various sectors, representing a significant stride in Indian space advancements.
ISRO achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday, marking its 100th mission with the successful launch of a navigation satellite. The launch took place amid favorable conditions, with the GSLV rocket precisely placing the satellite into its intended orbit. This launch, the first under the leadership of Chairman V Narayanan, is a major feather in India's space exploration cap.
The NVS-02 satellite, part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), is set to enhance navigation for terrestrial, aerial, and maritime activities and offers key features for precision agriculture and location-based services. It represents the progressive strides India is making in autonomous navigation systems.
ISRO's continuous achievements lay a robust foundation for future space endeavors, including collaborations like NISAR with NASA and preparations for uncrewed missions under the Gaganyaan programme. The program's advancements depict India's growing prowess on the international space exploration stage.
