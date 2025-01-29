Left Menu

ISRO Celebrates 100th Mission with Landmark Satellite Launch

ISRO marked its 100th mission milestone with the successful launch of a navigation satellite. The mission, a first under Chairman V Narayanan, enriches India's navigation capabilities leveraging NavIC. The satellite, NVS-02, offers advanced navigation solutions for various sectors, representing a significant stride in Indian space advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 29-01-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 09:41 IST
ISRO Celebrates 100th Mission with Landmark Satellite Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO achieved a significant milestone on Wednesday, marking its 100th mission with the successful launch of a navigation satellite. The launch took place amid favorable conditions, with the GSLV rocket precisely placing the satellite into its intended orbit. This launch, the first under the leadership of Chairman V Narayanan, is a major feather in India's space exploration cap.

The NVS-02 satellite, part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), is set to enhance navigation for terrestrial, aerial, and maritime activities and offers key features for precision agriculture and location-based services. It represents the progressive strides India is making in autonomous navigation systems.

ISRO's continuous achievements lay a robust foundation for future space endeavors, including collaborations like NISAR with NASA and preparations for uncrewed missions under the Gaganyaan programme. The program's advancements depict India's growing prowess on the international space exploration stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025