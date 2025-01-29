ISRO's Ambitious 5-Year Plan: Reaching New Heights in Space Exploration

In a bold declaration, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced the Indian Space Research Organisation's ambitious plan to achieve an additional 100 mission launches within the next five years. This marks a significant acceleration from its first 100 missions, which spanned 46 years.

Earlier this week, ISRO celebrated a historic milestone with the successful launch of the NVS-02 satellite, part of the NavIC constellation. As one of the world's premier space agencies, ISRO's recent achievements include launching commercial satellites for foreign clients and exploring both the Moon and Sun.

Looking ahead, ISRO is preparing for several exciting missions, including a collaboration with NASA on the NISAR satellite. The agency is also developing Next Generation Launch Vehicles capable of carrying heavy payloads to space, supported by the establishment of a new launch pad in Tamil Nadu.

