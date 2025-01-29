Left Menu

Celebrating ISRO's 100th Milestone: A Proud Leap for India's Space Program

Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy applauds ISRO's successful 100th mission. The GSLV-F15 rocket launched the NVS-02 satellite, marking a significant advancement in India's NavIC system, enhancing navigation for civilian and military uses. The achievement underlines the growth of indigenous technology in India's space program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:16 IST
In a significant triumph for India's space ambitions, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on its 100th successful mission. The GSLV-F15 rocket's launch of the NVS-02 satellite was hailed as a testament to the organization's dedication and expertise.

The mission marks a notable advancement in the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, promising improved navigation accuracy for civilian and military applications alike. The chief minister expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing its importance as a boost to indigenous technological capabilities.

This latest launch underscores ISRO's leading role in pioneering space exploration and technology. The advanced navigation satellite enhances terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation, alongside precision agriculture, reinforcing India's commitment to technological growth.

