G Square Realtors Expands Horizons with Rs 1,000 Crore Investment

G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd, a renowned name in real estate development, has unveiled an ambitious plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years.

This strategic move signals the company's expansion into alternate real estate sectors, specifically targeting villas and apartments. Operating primarily in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, this venture aims to meet the varied residential needs of its clientele.

According to Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square, the company's evolution into these new sectors is a testament to its dominance in the plot market and its commitment to refreshing its business model. The expansion will reach Tier I, II, and III cities across its operational zones.

