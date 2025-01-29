Left Menu

G Square Realtors Expands Horizons with Rs 1,000 Crore Investment

G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd plans a Rs 1,000 crore investment over two years to expand into villas and apartments. The company aims to cater to diverse residential preferences in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, integrating new developments with existing sites. It has completed over 127 projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:51 IST
G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd, a renowned name in real estate development, has unveiled an ambitious plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years.

This strategic move signals the company's expansion into alternate real estate sectors, specifically targeting villas and apartments. Operating primarily in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana, this venture aims to meet the varied residential needs of its clientele.

According to Bala Ramajeyam, Managing Director of G Square, the company's evolution into these new sectors is a testament to its dominance in the plot market and its commitment to refreshing its business model. The expansion will reach Tier I, II, and III cities across its operational zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

