Asteroid 2024 YR4: A Celestial Close Call
A recently discovered asteroid, 2024 YR4, has a slight chance of impacting Earth in 2032. Scientists estimate the probability to be just over 1%, although the risk might drop to zero as its path becomes clearer. The asteroid will not be visible again until 2028.
Paul Chodas of NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies emphasizes that despite the low probability, the asteroid warrants attention. Initially observed by a Chilean telescope, the space rock measures between 130 and 330 feet across.
Experts are analyzing old sky surveys to refine its trajectory. Its potential impact date is set for December 22, 2032, yet forecasts suggest this scenario is unlikely with the chances potentially falling to zero.
