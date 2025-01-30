Asteroid 2024 YR4: A Celestial Close Call

Space agencies are tracking a newly discovered asteroid, 2024 YR4, which has a minor possibility of colliding with Earth in 2032, with odds assessed at slightly more than 1%.

Paul Chodas of NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies emphasizes that despite the low probability, the asteroid warrants attention. Initially observed by a Chilean telescope, the space rock measures between 130 and 330 feet across.

Experts are analyzing old sky surveys to refine its trajectory. Its potential impact date is set for December 22, 2032, yet forecasts suggest this scenario is unlikely with the chances potentially falling to zero.

