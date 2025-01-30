Aircraft Incident Disrupts Reagan Airport Traffic

A small aircraft crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, halting all takeoffs and landings. The airport coordinated with emergency personnel who responded swiftly to the scene.

The Washington fire department confirmed the deployment of fireboats to address the situation. No immediate details were released concerning casualties or the extent of the incident's impact on airport operations.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced it was in the process of gathering more detailed information about the crash as the investigation continues.

