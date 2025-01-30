Left Menu

Aircraft Incident Disrupts Reagan Airport Traffic

A small aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, causing a temporary halt of operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Emergency personnel responded promptly, while the National Transportation Safety Board began gathering more details concerning the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:08 IST
Aircraft Incident Disrupts Reagan Airport Traffic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A small aircraft crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, halting all takeoffs and landings. The airport coordinated with emergency personnel who responded swiftly to the scene.

The Washington fire department confirmed the deployment of fireboats to address the situation. No immediate details were released concerning casualties or the extent of the incident's impact on airport operations.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced it was in the process of gathering more detailed information about the crash as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025