Rising Temperatures and Fading Rains: India's Weather Woes Continue

India is forecasted to face above-normal temperatures and reduced rainfall in February, according to a statement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The country's January weather saw below-average rainfall levels and higher temperatures, marking concerning meteorological records. The upcoming month is expected to receive less than 81% of the long-term average rainfall typically seen in February.

These conditions pose significant challenges for agricultural sectors reliant on winter rainfall, crucial for crops in northern states. Despite expectations of varying regional rainfall, concerns for crop growth persist amid shifting weather patterns.

