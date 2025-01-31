Left Menu

Rising Temperatures and Fading Rains: India's Weather Woes Continue

India is projected to experience above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall in February, according to the India Meteorological Department. January recorded low rainfall and soaring temperatures indicating a worrying trend. Certain regions might receive more rain, but key agricultural areas face challenges with crop growth due to insufficient winter rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:51 IST
India is forecasted to face above-normal temperatures and reduced rainfall in February, according to a statement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The country's January weather saw below-average rainfall levels and higher temperatures, marking concerning meteorological records. The upcoming month is expected to receive less than 81% of the long-term average rainfall typically seen in February.

These conditions pose significant challenges for agricultural sectors reliant on winter rainfall, crucial for crops in northern states. Despite expectations of varying regional rainfall, concerns for crop growth persist amid shifting weather patterns.

