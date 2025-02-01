Inferno on Wheels: Ghaziabad Gas Cylinder Blast Sparks Panic

In an early morning incident that sent shockwaves through Ghaziabad, a truck loaded with more than 60 cooking gas cylinders detonated in a massive explosion.

The incident, which occurred around 4 am, reportedly resulted from friction among the cylinders, leading to a fire that wreaked havoc in the vicinity.

While no one was injured, the explosion devastated four furniture shops and several parked vehicles, requiring a team of firefighters more than 90 minutes to extinguish the flames.

(With inputs from agencies.)