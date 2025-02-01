Left Menu

Inferno on Wheels: Ghaziabad Gas Cylinder Blast Sparks Panic

A truck carrying over 60 cooking gas cylinders exploded near Ghaziabad, leading to extensive damage. Nearby furniture shops and vehicles were destroyed, but no casualties were reported. The explosion, occurring around 4 am, was suspected to be due to cylinder friction. Firefighters contained the blaze within 90 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:49 IST
In an early morning incident that sent shockwaves through Ghaziabad, a truck loaded with more than 60 cooking gas cylinders detonated in a massive explosion.

The incident, which occurred around 4 am, reportedly resulted from friction among the cylinders, leading to a fire that wreaked havoc in the vicinity.

While no one was injured, the explosion devastated four furniture shops and several parked vehicles, requiring a team of firefighters more than 90 minutes to extinguish the flames.

