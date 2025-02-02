Left Menu

Three Labourers Missing in Kolkata Leather Complex Drain Tragedy

Three labourers, Farzan Sheikh, Hasi Sheikh, and Suman Sardar, are missing after falling into a drain at the Kolkata Leather complex. The incident occurred while they cleared a manhole clogged with leather unit effluents. Rescue operations are underway, with the disaster management force and fire brigade on the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate incident at the Kolkata Leather complex, three labourers went missing after falling into a drain on Sunday, authorities reported.

The accident unfolded when one worker lost balance and plummeted over 20 feet while clearing a manhole choked with industrial effluents. Tragically, two colleagues behind him also fell inside.

Identified as Farzan Sheikh, Hasi Sheikh, and Suman Sardar, their rescue is currently being attempted by the disaster management force and fire brigade personnel. It remains unclear if protective masks were in use. A corporation official noted these labourers were not part of their team but likely belonged to the industrial unit's management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

