Three Labourers Missing in Kolkata Leather Complex Drain Tragedy

In an unfortunate incident at the Kolkata Leather complex, three labourers went missing after falling into a drain on Sunday, authorities reported.

The accident unfolded when one worker lost balance and plummeted over 20 feet while clearing a manhole choked with industrial effluents. Tragically, two colleagues behind him also fell inside.

Identified as Farzan Sheikh, Hasi Sheikh, and Suman Sardar, their rescue is currently being attempted by the disaster management force and fire brigade personnel. It remains unclear if protective masks were in use. A corporation official noted these labourers were not part of their team but likely belonged to the industrial unit's management.

