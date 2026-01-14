Rescue in Ramgarh: Siblings Freed from Kidnappers' Clutches
Two young siblings from Ranchi, abducted 12 days ago, have been rescued from kidnappers in Ramgarh, Jharkhand. The Ranchi Police arrested two suspects linked to the abduction. Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the police for their successful operation and vowed to dismantle criminal gangs involved in such activities.
Two siblings who were missing from Ranchi's Dhurwa area have been successfully rescued from kidnappers in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, according to police reports. Law enforcement arrested two individuals, believed to be part of an interstate gang responsible for the abduction.
Officers returned the children, aged 4 and 5, to Ranchi from Ramgarh. The siblings disappeared after visiting a nearby grocery store on January 2. The rescue operation, led by Zonal IG Manoj Kaushik, was hailed as a major success by police officials.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren praised the police on a social media platform, encouraging the connection of the children's family to necessary government schemes. Soren also highlighted the need for ongoing investigations to dismantle criminal networks. Meanwhile, politicians from various parties commended the efforts contributing to the children's recovery.
