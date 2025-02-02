Tragic Philadelphia Jet Crash Claims Seven Lives

In Philadelphia, a tragic jet crash in a busy neighborhood resulted in seven fatalities and left three people in critical condition. Mayor Cherelle Parker announced on Sunday that the victims are being mourned by the community.

The Mexico-bound air ambulance crashed shortly after takeoff from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, causing significant damage to 11 homes and several businesses. Authorities are conducting an extensive investigation, with National Transportation Safety Board chair Jennifer Homendy describing the crash as "high-impact."

Local residents, many of whom are service-focused professionals, have rallied to support those affected by the catastrophe. As officials gather information, the spirit of unity and solidarity remains strong in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)