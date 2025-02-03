Left Menu

Gold Rush Stateside: Asian Bullion Flows to U.S. amid Price Surge

Global bullion banks are transporting gold to the U.S. due to high Comex futures premiums surpassing spot prices. Traditionally moving gold to Asia, banks now capitalize on U.S. arbitrage opportunities amid Trump's planned import tariffs and declining Asian demand, spiking COMEX inventories.

Updated: 03-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant shift, global bullion banks are redirecting gold supplies towards the United States to exploit the substantial premium of U.S. futures over spot prices. Hubs like Dubai and Hong Kong, traditionally serving Asian markets, are now channeling gold westward.

Historically, gold shipments have flowed east to satisfy China and India, the world's largest consumers. However, fears surrounding U.S. import tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump have sent Comex futures prices soaring above spot prices, opening up a profitable arbitrage window.

COMEX gold inventories have surged nearly 80% since late November, with stockpiles sourced from European and Asian markets. The minor costs associated with this transcontinental gold transport pale in comparison to the generous premiums currently observed in U.S. markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

