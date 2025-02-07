Seismic Shakes Stir Santorini: A Quake of Concerns Amid Tourist Boom

The tourist haven of Santorini has been shaken by a series of small earthquakes, igniting concerns about the safety of extensive construction on its volcanic cliffs. Scientists caution that seismic activity could persist for weeks, with possible larger quakes looming, heightening fears over the island's booming tourism infrastructure.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency, closing schools and deploying the army, while thousands have fled via planes and ferries amid alarm over potential landslides. Experts criticize the lack of attention to environmental and safety issues during the island's rapid development, as fragile volcanic soil hosts luxury accommodations.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis reassured residents of Greece's stringent building codes, though concerns linger with the holiday season approaching. Many business owners are experiencing cancellations as fears of further seismic disturbances persist, threatening the island's pivotal tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)