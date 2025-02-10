Peril in the Depths: Rescue Operations Suspended in South African Mine
Rescue efforts for illegal miners trapped in a Johannesburg mine shaft were suspended due to safety risks. Officials halted the operation after reaching a makeshift platform. The pulley system's failure trapped the miners. Authorities explore alternative access points with local input. Illegal mining remains a widespread issue in South Africa.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:51 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
Rescue operations have been suspended for illegal miners trapped in a mine shaft near Johannesburg, South African authorities announced Monday, citing significant safety concerns.
The mission was stopped after emergency crews descended 70 meters but deemed further progress too risky as miners remained stuck due to a snapped pulley system.
Authorities are consulting locals and exploring new entry points for rescue, highlighting ongoing challenges posed by illegal mining, which frequently occurs in areas abandoned by commercial miners.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Faces Rising GBS Outbreak Amidst Safety Concerns
MahaKumbh 2025: Devotees Flock for Amrit Snan Despite Safety Concerns
Kejriwal's Poison Allegations Stir Water Safety Concerns
Mahakumbh's Sacred 'Amrit Snans' Draw Massive Crowds Amid Safety Concerns
Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Incident Sparks Safety Concerns