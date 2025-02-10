Left Menu

Peril in the Depths: Rescue Operations Suspended in South African Mine

Rescue efforts for illegal miners trapped in a Johannesburg mine shaft were suspended due to safety risks. Officials halted the operation after reaching a makeshift platform. The pulley system's failure trapped the miners. Authorities explore alternative access points with local input. Illegal mining remains a widespread issue in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:51 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Rescue operations have been suspended for illegal miners trapped in a mine shaft near Johannesburg, South African authorities announced Monday, citing significant safety concerns.

The mission was stopped after emergency crews descended 70 meters but deemed further progress too risky as miners remained stuck due to a snapped pulley system.

Authorities are consulting locals and exploring new entry points for rescue, highlighting ongoing challenges posed by illegal mining, which frequently occurs in areas abandoned by commercial miners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

