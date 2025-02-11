Left Menu

Tech and Traditions Unite to Combat Gadchiroli's Wildfire Crisis

Gadchiroli in Maharashtra records the highest number of wildfires. The forest department, led by Minister Ganesh Naik, employs technology and community aid to prevent fires. With over 7,000 incidents reported, strict measures include GIS mapping, observation towers, and awareness campaigns to curb human-induced wildfires.

11-02-2025
The eastern Maharashtra district of Gadchiroli has recorded the highest number of wildfires nationwide, prompting authorities to implement a series of technological and community-based interventions to mitigate the crisis.

According to Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, the state's forest department is leveraging Geographic Information System (GIS) and remote sensing technologies to identify high-risk areas and prevent further outbreaks. Gadchiroli reported 7,042 forest fires between November 2023 and June 2024. Overall, Maharashtra ranked fifth in the country for wildfire incidents during this period, with 16,008 recorded cases, as per the India State of Forest Report 2023.

Efforts include the establishment of forest fire control centers, utilization of fire-blower machines to clear potential fire hazards such as dry leaves, and the construction of observation towers. To combat the root causes of these fires, mostly human-induced, awareness campaigns among local communities are being intensified. In addition, a helpline, 1926, has been set up for fire reporting. Minister Naik emphasized the collective responsibility of protecting forests, which are crucial to the ecosystem, against fires that lead to extensive biodiversity loss and pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

