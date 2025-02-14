Left Menu

Tiger's Prowl: Dalma Forest's Majestic Visitor

Officials in Jharkhand confirmed a tiger's presence in Dalma Forest near Jamshedpur via trap cameras. The big cat, initially spotted on December 31, likely traveled from Palamu. Authorities are monitoring its movements, advising local villagers to remain cautious, especially at night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:49 IST
Tiger's Prowl: Dalma Forest's Majestic Visitor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand authorities have verified the presence of a tiger in the Dalma Forest range near Jamshedpur after capturing images with a trap camera. This confirmation comes as efforts to observe the animal intensified following reports from December 31.

Divisional Forest Officer Saba Alam Ansari stated that 40 trap cameras were set up to trace the tiger, believed to have trekked from Palamu. Despite concerns, there are no immediate plans to capture the creature as it roams its natural environment.

Authorities have warned villagers near the forest area to exercise caution, especially after dark, to avoid encounters with the tiger, which has been noted in various areas before returning to Dalma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025