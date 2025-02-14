Tiger's Prowl: Dalma Forest's Majestic Visitor
Officials in Jharkhand confirmed a tiger's presence in Dalma Forest near Jamshedpur via trap cameras. The big cat, initially spotted on December 31, likely traveled from Palamu. Authorities are monitoring its movements, advising local villagers to remain cautious, especially at night.
- Country:
- India
Jharkhand authorities have verified the presence of a tiger in the Dalma Forest range near Jamshedpur after capturing images with a trap camera. This confirmation comes as efforts to observe the animal intensified following reports from December 31.
Divisional Forest Officer Saba Alam Ansari stated that 40 trap cameras were set up to trace the tiger, believed to have trekked from Palamu. Despite concerns, there are no immediate plans to capture the creature as it roams its natural environment.
Authorities have warned villagers near the forest area to exercise caution, especially after dark, to avoid encounters with the tiger, which has been noted in various areas before returning to Dalma.
(With inputs from agencies.)
