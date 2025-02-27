Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Pine Leaves: Turning a Fire Hazard into Livelihood

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has increased the purchase rate of 'pirul' from Rs 3 to Rs 10 per kg. This initiative aims to engage locals in collecting dry pine leaves, helping to prevent forest fires while offering them employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:27 IST
The Forest Department in Uttarakhand has announced a significant initiative to address forest fires by revising the purchase rate of 'pirul'—or dry pine leaves—from Rs 3 to Rs 10 per kg. This move is designed not only to mitigate fire hazards but also to provide local residents with an alternative source of income.

A recently issued press release by the Forest Department explained that the new rate seeks to engage more local people in the collection process. By integrating the community into these efforts, the department aims to directly control forest fires, which are often sparked by these dry leaves, and simultaneously boost local economies.

The increased rate is expected to incentivize greater participation, offering a dual benefit: reducing the risk of destructive fires while creating new employment prospects for individuals living in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

