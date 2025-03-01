Inferno Engulfs Bhopal Factory

A significant fire erupted in a factory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, at approximately 1:30pm on Saturday, according to officials.

Firefighting teams and numerous fire tenders are on-site in the Govindpura industrial area, endeavoring to extinguish the flames. The situation has gathered notable attention on social media with circulating videos showing thick smoke rising from the building.

Efforts to reach Habibganj's assistant police commissioner Nihit Upadhyay and area inspector Hemant Shrivastava for further details remained unsuccessful as calls went unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)