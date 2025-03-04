Blazing Inferno Engulfs Electric Bike Godown in Pune
A major fire broke out at an electric bike company godown in Pune's Katraj area, with no injuries reported. Thick smoke and flames were visible, prompting the dispatch of seven water tankers. The fire's cause is currently unknown.
On Tuesday, a fire erupted in the godown of an electric bike company located in Pune's Katraj area, according to a fire department official.
No injuries have been reported from the blaze, which occurred in the afternoon and was marked by thick smoke and visible flames.
Authorities responded promptly by deploying seven water tankers to the scene, and efforts continue to extinguish the fire as the cause remains under investigation.
