Moroccan Activist Faces Increased Sentence Amid Post-Quake Tensions
A Moroccan court extended activist Said Ait Mehdi's sentence to one year for his role in protests against the government's earthquake response. Originally sentenced to three months, Ait Mehdi challenges the official handling of aid after the 2023 quake that left thousands homeless and caused significant economic damage.
A Moroccan appeals court on Tuesday increased the jail sentence of activist Said Ait Mehdi to one year. Ait Mehdi had led protests criticizing the government's response to a severe earthquake in September 2023, according to his lawyer.
The activist, initially sentenced to three months, was charged with spreading fake news and defaming local authorities. The 6.8-magnitude quake was Morocco's deadliest since 1960, resulting in over 2,900 deaths and widespread destruction.
Ait Mehdi's group criticized the flawed aid distribution following the disaster. Meanwhile, Morocco plans a 120 billion dirham reconstruction effort over five years, despite only 1,000 homes being rebuilt out of 57,000 destroyed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Student Protests Erupt at Jamia Millia: Calls for Repeal of Disciplinary Actions
UP Budget Session Begins Amidst Tensions and Protests
Tragedy Strikes KIIT as Student's Death Spurs Protests and Evictions
Tension Escalates as KIIT University Faces Student Protests After Tragic Suicide
'Go Back Governor' Slogan Echoes in UP Assembly Amid Opposition Protests