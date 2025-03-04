Moroccan Activist Faces Increased Sentence Amid Post-Quake Tensions

A Moroccan appeals court on Tuesday increased the jail sentence of activist Said Ait Mehdi to one year. Ait Mehdi had led protests criticizing the government's response to a severe earthquake in September 2023, according to his lawyer.

The activist, initially sentenced to three months, was charged with spreading fake news and defaming local authorities. The 6.8-magnitude quake was Morocco's deadliest since 1960, resulting in over 2,900 deaths and widespread destruction.

Ait Mehdi's group criticized the flawed aid distribution following the disaster. Meanwhile, Morocco plans a 120 billion dirham reconstruction effort over five years, despite only 1,000 homes being rebuilt out of 57,000 destroyed.

(With inputs from agencies.)