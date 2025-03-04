Left Menu

Moroccan Activist Faces Increased Sentence Amid Post-Quake Tensions

A Moroccan court extended activist Said Ait Mehdi's sentence to one year for his role in protests against the government's earthquake response. Originally sentenced to three months, Ait Mehdi challenges the official handling of aid after the 2023 quake that left thousands homeless and caused significant economic damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:10 IST
Moroccan Activist Faces Increased Sentence Amid Post-Quake Tensions

A Moroccan appeals court on Tuesday increased the jail sentence of activist Said Ait Mehdi to one year. Ait Mehdi had led protests criticizing the government's response to a severe earthquake in September 2023, according to his lawyer.

The activist, initially sentenced to three months, was charged with spreading fake news and defaming local authorities. The 6.8-magnitude quake was Morocco's deadliest since 1960, resulting in over 2,900 deaths and widespread destruction.

Ait Mehdi's group criticized the flawed aid distribution following the disaster. Meanwhile, Morocco plans a 120 billion dirham reconstruction effort over five years, despite only 1,000 homes being rebuilt out of 57,000 destroyed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025